Samsung leader Jay Lee bags 5 years jail term for bribery

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Billionaire head of South Korea’s Samsung Group, Jay Y. Lee, was jailed for five years for bribery on Friday in a watershed for the country’s decades-long economic order dominated by powerful, family-run conglomerates. After a six-month trial over a scandal that brought down the thenpresident, Park Geun-hye, a court ruled that Lee had paid bribes in anticipation of favours from Park.

