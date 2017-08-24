SA’s Aids plan does not fix infrastructure backlog – TAC – News24
SA's Aids plan does not fix infrastructure backlog – TAC
News24
Johannesburg – The country's plan to fight Aids and TB does nothing to address the infrastructure backlog at health facilities, the Treatment Action Campaign said on Thursday. Some health facilities had no HIV-testing kits, which put into doubt the …
