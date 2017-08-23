‘Saudis Need 120,000 Heads Of Goat/Sheep Per Week From Nigeria’ – CBN Governor

The citizens of Saudi Arabia may need up to 120,000 heads of frozen goat/sheep per week from Nigeria, those were the words of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Daily Trust quoted the governor of the apex bank as saying this while delivering the keynote lecture titled ‘The Dilemma of Monetary Policy During a Recession: Potential Options for Nigeria’, at the 2017 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) holding in Lagos.

Emefiele was said to have proffered the option while speaking on how the country can make money using non-oil exports.

The CBN governor said: “From preliminary analyses of global trade trends and discussions with potential trade partners, it is now increasingly evident that Nigeria can benefit significantly from tapping into the market for certain goods, which are in high demand.” “For example, the demand for Halal meat and sesame across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries is huge. In fact, we have credible information that the Saudis may need up to 120,000 heads of frozen goat/sheep per week from Nigeria.”

It is understood that Saudi Arabia ranks the first in importing live sheep and goats, with about 45.02 per cent from the world imports for this product going to the Arab sovereign state in Western Asia.

