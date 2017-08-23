Pages Navigation Menu

SEC, NSE want legal firms listed on capital market – The Punch

The Punch

SEC, NSE want legal firms listed on capital market
The Punch
The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Nigerian Stock Exchange say legal firms should consider the option of listing their shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The Director-General, SEC, Mr. Mounir Gwarzo, and the NSE's Chief Executive …
