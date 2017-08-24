See full List of 2017 Nigerian Navy recruitment

The Nigerian navy on Tuesday released the list of successful candidates in the aptitude test that was held nationwide on August 12, 2017.

In a statement Suleman Dahun, the e spokesperson of the Navy, said that “successful candidates are to report at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Navy Town, Lagos for the final selection interview which is scheduled to hold from Friday 25 August 2017 to Saturday 14 September 2017.”

Mr. Dahun, a captain, said that the candidates are to come along with the original copies of their credentials, sporting kits and writing materials for the exercise.

Nigerian navy asked candidates to check online at www.joinnigerianavy.com for scheduled dates for the final interview for each of the states in the country.

SEE DOWNLOAD HERE

The post See full List of 2017 Nigerian Navy recruitment appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

