See List Of 4 Times President Buhari Had been On Vacation In London

1. The short vacation taken in February 5 2016 to February 11 2016

2. The 10-day vacation taken in June 6 2016

3. January 23 – February 6, 2017. And as usual, a formal letter has been written in compliance with the Nigerian constitution. The vice president has been made the ‘president’ for the third time since both of them assumed office. Vice President Osinbajo will be acting on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari while the vacation lasts.

4. May 8 2017 – August 19 2017

Is that not enough? What do you think Ngyabites Online.

