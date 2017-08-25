See List Of Top 20 Nursing and Midwifery Training Colleges In Ghana 2017
There are several nursing and midwifery training colleges in Ghana. These nursing and midwifery training colleges are scattered across the countries.Nursing and midwifery training colleges form part of the tertiary education system in Ghana. For complete information about the nursing and midwifery training colleges in Ghana, look at the list below.
Private Nurses’ Training Colleges in Ghana
Premier Nurses’ Training College
Western Hills Nurses’ Training College
Public Nurses’ Training Colleges in Ghana
37 Military Hospital Nurses Training College
Ankaful Nurses Training College
BOLE COMMUNITY HEALTH NURES’ TRAINING COLLEGE
BOLGATANGA MIDWIFERY TRAINING COLLEGE
Holy Family Nurses & Midwifery Training College – Berekum
Holy Family Nurses and Midwifery Training College -Kenten – Techiman
Holy Family Nurses Training College – Nkawkaw
KATH Nursing & Midwifery Training College
Koforidua Nurses & Midwifery Training College
Midwifery and Health Assistants Training School, Tepa
Midwifery Training College hohoe
NANDOM MIDWIFERY TRAINING COLLEGE
Nursing and Midwifery Training College Kpembe
Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Korle Bu, Accra
Nursing & Midwifery Training College, Agogo
NURSING AND HEALTH ASSISTANTS (CLINICAL) TRAINING COLLEGE, Zuarungu
Nursing and Midwifery Training College – Dunkwa-on-Offin
Pantang Nurses Training College
Sekondi Nurses & Midwifery Training College
TAMALE COMMUNITY HEALTH NURSES’ TRAINING SCHOOL
