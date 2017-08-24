See The Face Of Mathematics Teacher Who Was Crushed To Death On His Way To Supervise NECO In Akwa Ibom (Photos)
He died in a road accident on his way for NECO exams at Community Secondary School, Ikot Esenam, Oruk Anam Local Government Area.
Until his death, he taught Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in different schools including the prestigious Esetang High School, Ekim and his last, Father Fintans Memorial Comprehensive Secondary School, Ikot Ntot, both in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area..
