See The Face Of Sacked Female Fidelity Bank Staff Defrauds People With The Bank T-Shirt (Pictured)

A former female staff of Fidelity Bank Plc, identified as Adenike Okuneye, has been dragged before a Lagos Magistrate Court by The management of Fidelity Bank Plc, Lagos for reportedly parading herself as a staff of Fidelity Bank after she had been sacked.

She is also being accused of wearing the T-Shirt bearing the bank and collecting money from customers of the bank with the pretext of saving it for them in the bank, but instead converted same to her use.

The 31-year-old suspect was arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate Court, Lagos on a 3-count charge of felony to wit and stealing.

The accused allegedly committed the offence between March and August, 2017.

Nemesis caught up with her when one of the aggrieved customers of the bank who knew that she was no longer with the bank reported her, leading to her arrest.

