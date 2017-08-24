See The Moment Billionaire Malawi Pastor, Prophet Bushiri Surprised His Wife With A Brand New G-wagon (Photos/Video)

South African-based Malawi pastor, Prophet Shepard Bushiri surprised his wife, Mary with a brand new G-wagon as a birthday gift, yesterday, 23rd of August 2017. Watch video below

The post See The Moment Billionaire Malawi Pastor, Prophet Bushiri Surprised His Wife With A Brand New G-wagon (Photos/Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

