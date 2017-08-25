See The Moment Money Adopted A Chicken As They Became Inseparable Friends (Photos)

A monkey and chicken have become the best of pals.

Black macaque Niv, 10, adopted her feathered friend after it wandered into her enclosure at the Ran Gan Safari park, near Tel Aviv, Israel.

Her maternal instinct immediately kicked in and zookeepers say the pair have been inseparable ever since.

On a daily basis the monkey can be seen cradling the chicken, grooming it and even going to sleep with it. The Associated Press reports.



The buddies have been seen sharing food, posing for pictures and checking each other for lice. Earlier this week it also emerged that a monkey had adopted a cat at a rescue centre in Thailand.The buddies have been seen sharing food, posing for pictures and checking each other for lice.

The post See The Moment Money Adopted A Chicken As They Became Inseparable Friends (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

