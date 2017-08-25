See The Policeman Who Helped The Student Ritualist That Killed 8yr-old Girl Escape Prison In Port-Harcourt (Photo)

The Rivers State Police Command has dismissed Police Sergeant, Johnbosco Okoroeze, for allegedly helping suspected ritual killer, Ifeanyi Dike, escape from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Port Harcourt.

Okoroeze was also arraigned before a chief magistrate’s court on two counts of obstruction of justice and conspiracy. No bail was granted to him, he remains in police custody for the alleged offences.

Chief Magistrate, Sokari Andrew-Jaja, cautioned the dismissed Sergeant as he cried uncontrollably inside the court. The prime suspect, Ifeanyi Dike raped, killed and removed the organs of 8 year old Victory Nmezuwuba, before he was arrested and taken to the SCIID.

Okoroeze, who was the Investigating Police Officer, said he temporarily removed Dike’s handcuffs while he took his statement, but that Dike escaped from his custody in the covers of the dark.

The victim’s father, Dr Ernest Nmezuwuba, who was also in the charge room while Dike was supposed to write his statement said there was no power supply in the area at that time and that he had to rely on candlelight during that time.

The suspect, Dike, reportedly escaped from Okoroeze’s custody and his whereabouts has still remained unknown. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Zaki, ordered the dismissal and arraignment of Okoroeze for criminal conspiracy.

According to Punchng, when Okoroeze was aaraigned and presented to the magistrate’s court in handcuffs, he cried profusely. He said: “What have I done to myself? What did I do? Call my wife for me.”

The post See The Policeman Who Helped The Student Ritualist That Killed 8yr-old Girl Escape Prison In Port-Harcourt (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

