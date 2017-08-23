See What Federal Govt Gave To University Of Uyo, What Will they Do With Snakes? (Photos)

The Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibril, has given reason why the Federal Government preferred to entrust the remaining snakes, millipedes and spiders which were impounded at Calabar ports more than three weeks ago to the Department of Forestry and Natural Environment, University of Uyo.

He said they found out that it was the university that had some of the very few snakes’ experts in the country.

Jibril said that they would like the experts to regenerate the rare snakes whose venom was sought after and highly priced in the international market.

He spoke in Calabar at the premises of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture in the presence of officials of the Nigerian Customs Service which had impounded the wildlife that was imported by unknown persons who are presently at large.

