Senior Staff Union Passes Vote Of Confidence On TETFund ES

By Winifred Ogbebo, Abuja

The Senior Staff Union of Colleges of Education in Nigeria (SSUCOEN) has passed a vote of confidence on the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Dr. Abdullahi Bichi Baffa over his commitment to checking process abuse and ensuring judicious utilization of intervention funds among beneficiary institution.

It said the vote of confidence was part of the resolution reached after the 24th National Delegates Conference of the Union, held at the College of Education, Minna, Niger State in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP.

The national president of the union, Comrade Danladi Ali Msheliza, who made a copy of the Communique available to the TETFund boss when he paid him a courtesy visit, said the union has observed the good works the Executive Secretary has been carrying out to re position the Fund since his assumption of office.

Pledging the union’s support to the TETFund boss, Comrade Msheliza stated that the union can testify to the tremendous works the Fund has been carrying out in the areas of capital projects, Academic Staff Training and Development, Library Development, among others, commending TETFund as the rescuer of public tertiary institutions in the country.

re as a union to inform you that at our National Delegates’ Conference which was held in Minna and which gave birth to our election, delegates observed the good works you have been doing ever since you came on board and a vote of confidence was passed on you; and they asked us to come and commend you, to encourage you to do more in what you have already started to do for us.

“It is no more news that without TETFund, tertiary educational institutions would have been something else today in this country simply because a visit to our Colleges would tell you that TETFund is maintaining our Colleges these days; and that is why we have come to say thank you for what you are doing for us as a college.”

