Seven former Governors to lose assets in Dubai

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The coast is clear for the Federal Government to seize assets of 22 politically exposed people and businessman in Dubai, following the signing of a pact with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday. All the 22 former political leaders and businessmen, are currently being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). According […]

