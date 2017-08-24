Pan Ocean, Shell projects boost crude export, gas production – Vanguard
Pan Ocean, Shell projects boost crude export, gas production
PAN Ocean's Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline Project (AEPP) in Delta State, is set to boost Nigeria's crude oil exports by 160,000 barrels per day. This is even as Shell Petroleum Development Company, yesterday, projected an increase in gas production of about …
Nigeria's gas production rises as Shell completes project
Shell's Gbaran-Ubie 2 comes on stream, to peak at 175000bpd
Fed govt to earn $8.75m from new 175000bpd oil production
