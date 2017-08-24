Pages Navigation Menu

Pan Ocean, Shell projects boost crude export, gas production – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Business


Vanguard

Pan Ocean, Shell projects boost crude export, gas production
Vanguard
PAN Ocean's Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline Project (AEPP) in Delta State, is set to boost Nigeria's crude oil exports by 160,000 barrels per day. This is even as Shell Petroleum Development Company, yesterday, projected an increase in gas production of about …
Nigeria's gas production rises as Shell completes projectThe Punch
Shell's Gbaran-Ubie 2 comes on stream, to peak at 175000bpdDaily Trust
Fed govt to earn $8.75m from new 175000bpd oil productionTODAY.NG
WorldStage
all 8 news articles »

