SHOCKING! Jilted Lover Cuts Off 15yr-Old Schoolgirl’s Hand At A Busy Market For Refusing To Go Out With Him (Graphic Photos)

A jilted lover chopped off a 15-year-old schoolgirl’s hand with a sword at a busy Indian market in broad daylight. The attack took place at the Lakhimpur Kheri market, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, when the victim was shopping with her younger brother.

The girl was immediately rushed to a private hospital where doctors are trying to stitch her dismembered hand back on.

Vinod Chaurasia, 19, is accused of attacking her and is alleged to have been stalking the girl for past few months.

Vinod, who works at a welding workshop, spotted the girl shopping with her younger brother on Wednesday afternoon.

Police claim he followed her to try and convince her to go out with him but when she turned him down, he took out the sword and cut off her hand.

He then repeatedly struck her with the sword but fortunately, the crowd overpowered him and handed him over to the police.

A senior police officer said: ‘The girl was referred to Lucknow for treatment as she was in a very critical condition. She had lost a lot of blood. Our priority is the health of the girl, who is still critical.

‘Once her condition improves, we will record her statement following which the motive of the attack can be clearly ascertained.’

