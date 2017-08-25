Shocking!! Man Stabbed 5 Times In West Delhi’s Khyala India After Fighting Over Money (Photo)

A man in his 20s has died of multiple wounds after he was stabbed by two attackers in west Delhi’s Khyala on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Akbar Ali was stabbed with knives multiple times on Tuesday allegedly after a fight over money.

Though over a 100 people had gathered there, no one came forward to help him despite his repeated cries for help. The two men who had stabbed him were arrested later.

While no eyewitnesses came forward to give their statement to the police, a 57-second video shot by a bystander showed the bleeding man lying on the road, a knife sticking out of his ribs on the right side.

In the video, people are seen asking the injured man, identified as Akbar Ali, for his home address. Ali mentions that he lives in B-Block, but doesn’t give the complete address. He then asks for water.

“By the time a police team reached the spot, someone had taken Ali to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital,” said DCP (west) Vijay Kumar.

Ali succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Two suspects, Mohd Shubhan and Mohd Afzal, were later arrested from the neighbourhood for the murder. Shubhan, a welder, and Afzal, a painter, told police that Ali also worked as a welder, but he extorted money from them. Cops found out that Ali was also a snatcher.

The post Shocking!! Man Stabbed 5 Times In West Delhi’s Khyala India After Fighting Over Money (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

