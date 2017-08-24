Should This Kid Have Been Arrested For Doing The Macarena? [Video]

Arrested over the Macarena?

Only in Saudi Arabia.

After footage of a 14-year-old boy emerged on social media – going viral, even – Saudi police detained the teenager. He had taken to a street crossing in the coastal city of Jeddah to dance to the 1993 hit song, reports The Telegraph:

The interior ministry said the teen was released without charge after he and his guardian were questioned about his “improper public behaviour” by officers. “They signed a written pledge that the teen will not engage in behavior that could endanger his life and the life of others again,” the ministry said. “The notification was solely intended to warn the boy about potential consequences for his own safety, as well as to safeguard the overall safety of motorists and pedestrians.”

The desert country is highly conservative, so it was probably the teen’s booty shake that got him into trouble – what do you think?

Jeddah boy dancing in the middle of Tahlia Street is the hero we need pic.twitter.com/fui9v2UuDF — Ahmed Al Omran (@ahmed) August 19, 2017

Arrested over that? He didn’t even take off his shirt.

[source:telegraph]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

