Signing Peace Corps Bill will save Nigeria from great dangers – Dalung

The Nigerian Minster of Youths and Sports Development, Barr. Solomon Selcap Dalung, has raised strong advocacy for the establishment of Nigerian Peace Corps. Dalung said, when signed into law, the Peace Corps would save Nigeria and Nigerians from the menace of criminality, as its core mandate was to engage the youths who were currently roaming […]

Signing Peace Corps Bill will save Nigeria from great dangers – Dalung

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

