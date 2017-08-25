Pages Navigation Menu

Simi : “I’m not dating Falz” singer says for the umpteenth time – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Entertainment


Simi : "I'm not dating Falz" singer says for the umpteenth time
And even though Simi and Falz have come out to refute such claims, Nigerians still want them to be a couple. Published: 8 minutes ago; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · Falz and Simi in promo photos for 'Chemistry' EP play. Falz and Simi in promo
