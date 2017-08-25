Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Six ways artificial intelligence will influence the world – The Punch

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Six ways artificial intelligence will influence the world
The Punch
The world has gone digital. In fact, we are approaching the Fourth Industrial Revolution, also described as Industry 4.0: an age in which a range of new technologies is expectedly fusing the physical, digital and biological worlds in addition to
Global Artificial Intelligence Software Industry 2022 Market Solutions, Applications : Sentient, Fingenius, InbentaDigital Journal
Latest trends in artificial intelligence speaker market detailed in new research reportWhaTech
Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2017 …DailyNewsKs
MilTech
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.