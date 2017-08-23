SkyHi wants to do for plane tickets what Netflix does for movies

A new startup called SkyHi wants to apply the Netflix subscription formula to air travel — courtesy of what it claims is the world’s first subscription platform for unlimited flights.

The post SkyHi wants to do for plane tickets what Netflix does for movies appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

