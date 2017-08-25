So Megan Fox Is Still Very Easy On The Eye In New Lingerie Campaign

There was a time, back when the first Transformers came out in 2007, when Megan Fox was every teenage boy’s dream.

And middle aged, and pensioners – and a fair few women as well.

Of course she has been involved in plenty of noteworthy projects since then, but when last did you see a racy lingerie shoot?

The 31-year-old mother of three stripped down in an underwear campaign for Frederick’s of Hollywood, and the Daily Mail have all the pictures.

Let’s not pretend you came here to read about Megan, though:

Well darn, she is very attractive.

Happy Fox Friday.

[source:dailymail]

