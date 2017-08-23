“So much in life is pleasant”! Meet Georgina Harwood, the SA woman who went skydiving at 100

“So much in life is pleasant; the view, the people…” says Georgina Mary Harwood, the 102-year old South African woman who jumped off a plane on her 100th birthday, descending at over 200 kilometres per hour. The first time she went skydiving was at 92, and then at 97. Later on, she plunged into the icy […]

The post “So much in life is pleasant”! Meet Georgina Harwood, the SA woman who went skydiving at 100 appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

