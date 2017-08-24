So There’s A Guy In Muizenberg Selling A Signed Conor McGregor UFC Glove

We’re less than three days away from the Conor McGregor / Floyd Mayweather bout, and I’m sure I speak for all of us when I say thank goodness for that.

We told you all about how and where and when to watch it on Monday (those details HERE), but here’s something real fans of Conor ‘the Notorious’ McGregor might be pretty interested in.

Over on Gumtree there’s an ad for an “Original Hand signed Conor Mcgregor UFC glove“, and the seller is listed as living in Muizenberg.

Suppose they love a good brawl out that side of the world.

Here are the advert’s details:

Beautiful framed hand signed Conor Mcgregor UFC glove in excellent condition perfect collectors item for UFC fan.

And the pictures that accompany that info:

THE PRICE – TELL US THE PRICE!

OK, relax please. This is no place for unruly shouting.

The asking price is R6 500.

I suppose if Conor wins, and thus becomes an instant boxing legend, you might be able to flog it off for more than that in the future.

Maybe you’re the type who likes to skim through Gumtree, snap up a few good deals, and then sell them off for a tidy profit. We applaud your ingenuity.

To anyone out there who happens to be sitting on some prize memorabilia – now you know how to cash in.

[source:gumtree]

