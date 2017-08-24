Social Media Monitoring: Military distances self from Fake Twitter Account

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters has distanced itself from a Twitter account @DefenseMonitor claiming to be the “official Twitter monitoring account of the Nigerian Armed Forces. Nigeria Military”. A statement by Maj.-Gen. John Enenche released on Thursday read: 1. The Defence Headquarters wishes to call the attention of the general public of the emergence of a […]

The post Social Media Monitoring: Military distances self from Fake Twitter Account appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

