Sossion: Why I turned down ODM nomination – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Sossion: Why I turned down ODM nomination
The Standard
Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General Wilson Sossion has said he turned down nomination to the National Assembly by the Orange Democratic Movement to concentrate on steering labour movements he chairs. Sossion said on Friday that he …
ODM didn't force me out for Rutto, I'm not 'superman', says Sossion
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!