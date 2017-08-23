South Africa considers Telkom stake sale to fund SAA bailout – Nasdaq
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) – South Africa is considering selling its stake in landline provider Telkom to fund a 10 billion rand ($757 million) bailout of South African Airways (SAA), a Treasury spokesman said on Wednesday. The airline runs one of …
