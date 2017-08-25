South Africa: SA Pledges R8 Million for Sierra Leone – AllAfrica.com
|
The African Exponent
|
South Africa: SA Pledges R8 Million for Sierra Leone
AllAfrica.com
South Africa has pledged R8 million to assist Sierra Leone following deadly mudslides, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said on Wednesday. "We are announcing an initial financial contribution of R8 million for …
