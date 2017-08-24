South African law enforcement spies on over 70000 mobile customers annually – Telecompaper (subscription)
|
Politicsweb
|
South African law enforcement spies on over 70000 mobile customers annually
Telecompaper (subscription)
The Right 2 Know (R2K) activist group has released statistics from South African operators MTN, Vodacom, Cell C and Telkom that show that government accesses tens of thousands of people's sensitive communications information every year, using a …
Agencies' mass spying alarms SACP
Cops gaining access to tens of thousands of cellphone records – R2K
Over 70‚000 cellphones spied on each year: R2K Campaign
