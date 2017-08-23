South African model challenges Grace Mugabe’s immunity over assault allegation – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
South African model challenges Grace Mugabe's immunity over assault allegation
Reuters
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – A South African model who has said she was whipped with an electric cord by Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe has filed court papers challenging the government's decision to grant her diplomatic immunity, advocacy group …
