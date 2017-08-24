Southern leaders attack Buhari over comment on Ojukwu
The Southern Leaders’ Forum Wednesday accused President Muhammadu Buhari of deploying the imagery of the late Chief Emeka Ojukwu in his broadcast to play down the demand for the renegotiation of the structure of Nigeria. He said Buhari’s claim that they both agreed in Daura in 2003 that the country must remain one and united […]
Southern leaders attack Buhari over comment on Ojukwu
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!