Southern leaders attack Buhari over comment on Ojukwu

The Southern Leaders’ Forum Wednesday accused President Muhammadu Buhari of deploying the imagery of the late Chief Emeka Ojukwu in his broadcast to play down the demand for the renegotiation of the structure of Nigeria. He said Buhari’s claim that they both agreed in Daura in 2003 that the country must remain one and united […]

Southern leaders attack Buhari over comment on Ojukwu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

