Speedy x Wizzy? Speed Darlington invites Wizkid to feature on the Remix of “BangDadaDang” | WATCH

“BangDadaDang” master Speed Darlington has called on Starboy Wizkid to join him for the remix of his hit single. In a video he posted on Twitter, he stated that he has heard about Wizkid’s fondness for him and is extending a hand of invitation to the singer to join him for the remix of “BangDadaDang“. […]

