Spotlight: Turkey takes controversial actions to root out suspected coup plotters – Xinhua
|
Xinhua
|
Spotlight: Turkey takes controversial actions to root out suspected coup plotters
Xinhua
Arrested soldiers who participated in the 2016 attempted coup are accompanied by Turkish gendarmes as they arrive for their trial at Sincan Penal Institution at the 4th Heavy Penal Court near Ankara on Aug. 1, 2017. (AFP photo). ANKARA, Aug. 24 (Xinhua …
Recep Tayyip Erdogan : Turkish president tells visiting US defence chief 'uneasy' over arming Kurds
Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum potential reason for war: Turkish nationalist leader
Turkish opposition leader accuses Germany of supporting terrorism
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!