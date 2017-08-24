Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Spotlight: Turkey takes controversial actions to root out suspected coup plotters – Xinhua

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Xinhua

Spotlight: Turkey takes controversial actions to root out suspected coup plotters
Xinhua
Arrested soldiers who participated in the 2016 attempted coup are accompanied by Turkish gendarmes as they arrive for their trial at Sincan Penal Institution at the 4th Heavy Penal Court near Ankara on Aug. 1, 2017. (AFP photo). ANKARA, Aug. 24 (Xinhua
Recep Tayyip Erdogan : Turkish president tells visiting US defence chief 'uneasy' over arming KurdsPulse Nigeria
Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum potential reason for war: Turkish nationalist leaderPress TV
Turkish opposition leader accuses Germany of supporting terrorismAnadolu Agency
Daily Sabah –Hurriyet Daily News –NJ TODAY –Al-Monitor
all 72 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.