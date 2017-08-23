Spurs rubber stamp Sanchez swoop

Tottenham finalised their signing of Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez for a reported club record £42 million ($54 million) on Wednesday.

We are delighted to announce that @daosanchez26 has completed his move to the Club subject to receipt of his work permit later this week. pic.twitter.com/GtppypuoIj — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 23, 2017

Sanchez’s move to the Premier League club was originally announced last Friday and Tottenham have now rubber-stamped the paperwork after he completed a medical.

The 21-year-old Colombia centre-back has agreed a six-year contract and his move is believed to have eclipsed Tottenham’s previous record fee of £30 million, which they paid Newcastle for midfielder Moussa Sissoko last year.

“We are delighted to announce that Davinson Sanchez has completed his move to the club subject to receipt of his work permit later this week,” a Tottenham statement read.

Sanchez joined Eredivisie side Ajax in June last year on a five-year deal after leaving Atletico Nacional in his homeland.

He played in last season’s Europa League final, which Manchester United won 2-0, and was named Ajax’s player of the year in May.

