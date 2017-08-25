SSANU, NASU, NAAT set to join ASUU on strike

There are indications that three non-academic staff unions of Nigerian universities are set to embark on industrial action. Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are currently on indefinite strike nationwide over non-implementation of the demands, including the 2009 signed agreement between it and the FG. A major aspect of the issues in […]

SSANU, NASU, NAAT set to join ASUU on strike

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

