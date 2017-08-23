Stakeholders to consider solutions to recession

The 2017 annual lecture of the Catholic Brothers United, CBU, will focus on the country’s current recession and ongoing efforts of government to turn the economy around and engender overall growth of critical sectors of the economy.

This year’s lecture, with the theme Proffering Solutions to the Current Economic Recession: The Religious Perspective, is to be delivered by His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, the Archbishop of Abuja.

According to CBU’s President, Emmanuel Okoro, the topic is timely given the sustainable efforts and commitment by Federal Government to get the country out of economic woes.

Okoro said the CBU is an association of professio-nals, entrepreneurs and businessmen and is a stakeholder in the ongoing economic restructuring process that considers it a duty and national assignment to support genuine and determined activities to move Nigeria away from poverty.

