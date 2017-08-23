State plans to cut the supply of imported white maize to millers – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
State plans to cut the supply of imported white maize to millers
The Star, Kenya
Agriculture CS Willy Bett said in September, when the window of importation comes to a close, the government will start reducing the amount of maize being supplied to the millers to prevent hoarding of the commodity. “Currently there is no restriction …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!