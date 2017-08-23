Pages Navigation Menu

Sterling Bank equips staff with best-in-class work environment – Ighodalo

CHAIRMAN of Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, has reiterated the bank’s commitment to providing its employees with the best possible working environment. He made this disclosure during an inspection of the bank’s new Head Office Annex located along the busy Ikorodu Road in Lagos. The new annex is equipped with a gym and game […]

