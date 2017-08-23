Sterling Bank equips staff with best-in-class work environment – Ighodalo

CHAIRMAN of Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, has reiterated the bank’s commitment to providing its employees with the best possible working environment. He made this disclosure during an inspection of the bank’s new Head Office Annex located along the busy Ikorodu Road in Lagos. The new annex is equipped with a gym and game […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

