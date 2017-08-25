Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Still on the President’s Broadcast – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Still on the President's Broadcast
THISDAY Newspapers
In his broadcast to the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari merely brushed aside the clamour for the country's restructuring. He will have to do more to assuage the fears of ethnic nationalities, writes Tobi Soniyi. President Muhammadu Buhari assumed
Nigerian leader, ending three month hospital stay, returns with fiery speechAmsterdam News
No amount of hatred will obliterate Buhari's achievements – Lai MohammedPremium Times

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.