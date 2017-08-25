Stop harassing MPs, rights group tells Tanzania as three arrested for insulting John Magufuli – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Stop harassing MPs, rights group tells Tanzania as three arrested for insulting John Magufuli
The Standard
Tanzania's main human rights group on Thursday criticised the government for its "harassment" of opposition lawmakers, three of whom have been arrested over the past week. In a statement, the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) said the string of …
Tanzania: Lissu Granted Bail, but Ordered to Report On Monday
Tanzania rights body slams 'harassment' of opposition
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!