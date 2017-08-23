Pages Navigation Menu

Stranded Nigerian wrestlers join team in Paris – The Punch

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Sports


Stranded Nigerian wrestlers join team in Paris
The three Nigerian wrestlers for the 2017 World Wrestling Championships, who were stranded in the country on Monday, finally left Lagos on Tuesday, our correspondent has learnt. The competition began on Monday and Nigeria would thus be represented …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

