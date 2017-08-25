Student dies on her 21st birthday after drinking half a bottle of Jack Daniels

A fashion student died on her 21st birthday after drinking half a bottle of Jack Daniels and choking on her own vomit in a Thai restaurant. Narinthorn Alexander was found unconscious in the toilet of Thai Tho in Soho, central London, after telling friends she was not feeling well. She later suffered a cardiac arrest …

The post Student dies on her 21st birthday after drinking half a bottle of Jack Daniels appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

