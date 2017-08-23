Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria, China Move To Check Fake Products Importation

The Nation Newspaper

Nigeria, China Move To Check Fake Products Importation
The Tide
The China Chamber of Commerce Nigeria (CCCN) last Monday, said that China and Nigeria had put in place measures to address importation of substandard products to Nigeria. The President of CCCN, Mr Ye Shuijin, said this while talking with newsmen in …
Substandard products in Nigeria not from China – ChamberDaily Trust
Nigeria, China to tackle low quality products importThe Nation Newspaper
Nigeria, China Partner to Checkmate Importation of Substandard ProductsTHISDAY Newspapers

