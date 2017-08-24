Sultan Declares Sept 1 Eid-El-Kabir Day

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has declared September 1, as Eid-El-Kabir Day.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by NSCIA Director of Administration Ustaz Isa Okonkwo.

“The President-General of NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto has approved Wednesday, 23rd of August, 2017 as the 1st day of Dhul-Hijjah, 1438AH.

“The council hereby enjoins the Nigerian Muslim community to continue to promote peaceful coexistence and unity among all the citizens of the country,” he said.

Okonkwo said the decision by NSCIA was in accordance with the calculation of Saudi Arabia, where Hajj (pilgrimage) is being observed.

He said: “There was no positive sighting of the crescent of Dhul-Hijjah, 1438AH in Nigeria on the 29th of Dhul-Qa’dah, 1438AH, equivalent to August 22, 2017.

“This is owing to the fact that the weather was predominantly bad for sighting of the crescent of Dhul-Hijjah in most cities of Nigeria.

“However, scholars have advised His Eminence, the President-General, to declare Wednesday, August 23, 2017 as the first day of Dhul-Hijjah, 1438AH, in accordance with the calculation of Saudi Arabia, where Hajj is performed.”

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Sultan Declares Sept 1 Eid-El-Kabir Day appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

