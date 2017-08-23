Pages Navigation Menu

Sultan of Sokoto says September 1 is Sallah

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared September 1, 2017 as Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) day. This is contained in a statement signed by Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sokoto Sultanate Council. The statement was made available to newsmen in Sokoto […]

