Sultan restates position on restructuring

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar has advised Nigerians to drop calls for restructuring and concentrate on issues that will unite the country. He spoke on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the national colloquium organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with the theme “The Labour Movement and The Future of National Unity: […]

Sultan restates position on restructuring

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

