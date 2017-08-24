Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sultan restates position on restructuring

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar has advised Nigerians to drop calls for restructuring and concentrate on issues that will unite the country. He spoke on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the national colloquium organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with the theme “The Labour Movement and The Future of National Unity: […]

Sultan restates position on restructuring

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.