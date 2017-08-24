Pages Navigation Menu

Super Eagles Security Advisor promises international best standards

Posted on Aug 24, 2017

The Special Advisor to the Super Eagles, Garba Umar, has said that he would ensure the best security structure of international standards for the national teams. Umar, who is the Police Commissioner in Anambra, gave the assurance while addressing the leadership of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Anambra Chapter in Awka on Wednesday. […]

