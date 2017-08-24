Super Eagles Security Advisor promises international best standards

Awka – The Special Advisor to the Super Eagles, Garba Umar, has said that he would ensure the best security structure of international standards for the national teams.

Umar, who is the Police Commissioner in Anambra, gave the assurance while addressing the leadership of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Anambra Chapter in Awka on Wednesday.

The Commissioner promised to apply his experience on the job and enjoined the sports writers to join him in uplifting sports in the country.

“I am happy that SWAN in Anambra has come to congratulate me on this appointment as the Senior Security Advisor to the Super Eagles.

“SWAN has come a long way, they have done great in promoting sportsmen and women in Nigeria and abroad, they have kept us abreast of happenings in sports world.

“As for what I intend to do with my position, I wish to say that I am ready to work with the association.

“I am looking forward to partner and synergise with them in bringing peace and security to not only the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) but to all other bodies.

“I also want to say that with the wealth of experience I have garnered in the provision of security, we shall strategise and apply internationally acceptable practice; I will do my best and give my best,’’ he said.

Umar said he had already scored success with the qualification of the Super Eagles for CHAN, adding that it was significant both for him and the country.

“Coincidentally it was a double success, we qualified on that day and the President Commander in Chief also came back that day.

“I was there because it was my first assignment, so I am glad that we qualified, so it will go down in history for me,’’ he said.

Delivering a letter of congratulation to Umar, the Chairman of SWAN in Anambra, Anthony Oji, said he had what it takes to execute his task and pledged the cooperation of the SWAN to enable him to succeed.

“As a serving chairman of the Nigeria Police Football Association, having served as chairman of NFF Security Committee at the 2010 World Cup in ad-hoc capacity, and as chief detail of Team Nigeria to the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, you are no less suitable for the job.

“As a body of sports promoters in Anambra, we wish to congratulate you and express our readiness to work with you in the promotion of sports and security in the state and Nigeria in general,’’ he said.

(NAN)

